First edition of 2024 Hawaiian Music Series features Ikaika Blackburn, Kaulike Pescaia

Kaulike Pescaia (left); and Ikaika Blackburn (right).

The first Hawaiian Music Series of this year will take place on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m., at Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House Museum in Wailuku. This free event will feature local musicians Ikaika Blackburn and Kaulike Pescaia.

Blackburn is a renown Maui musician with a remarkable background rooted in the island. Skilled ʻukulele player, he is a member of the Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning Hawaiian music group, Nā Hoa. In 2013, Blackburn launched his inaugural solo album, “Maliu,” which showcased his impeccable falsetto vocals in traditional Hawaiian songs.

Blackburn’s influence extends to the trio Leohone, where he performs alongside Pi’ilani Arias and Kamakoa Lindsey-Asing. Beyond his musical endeavors, Blackburn is a former UH football player and currently serves as a captain of the Maui County Fire Department.

Hawaiian Nā Hōkū Hanohano Nominee, Kaulike Pescaia was born and raised in Maui and learned his passion for music from his father. He studied music theory at Kamehameha Schools in 2014 and won Male Vocalist and the Overall Grand Prize at the Brown Bags to Stardom Statewide Finals.

His debut CD, “Ku’u Huaka’i,” reflects his exceptional talent with heartfelt performances and earned him nominations in categories like Male Vocalist of the Year, Hawaiian Music Album of the Year, Hawaiian Language Performance, and Most Promising Artist.

This free concert has been a tradition for 16 years and is held on the last Thursday of every month. Made possible by Lahaina Restoration Foundation with the support from the Maui County Office of Economic Development, the special location of this month is kindly provided by Maui Historical Society.

Guests are invited to bring their own blankets, mats, and low-back beach chairs to enjoy the music on the lawn. Free parking is available onsite.

For more information, visit https://lahainarestoration.org/calendar/