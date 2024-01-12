Haleakalā National Park Summit reopens, residual ice on roadways

The Summit District of Haleakalā National Park has reopened. The Headquarters Visitor Center at 7,000 feet is open until 4:30 p.m.

Motorists are advised to drive slowly and use caution on roadways due to residual ice and changing conditions.

Park rangers say there was no snow overnight, but there was ice on roadways and fog reported this morning. Park officials expected the ice to melt once the clouds clear and it continues to get warmer.

The summit area was closed in the overnight and early morning hours because of impacts from a fast approaching cold front and a winter weather warning.

More park information is available online at: www.nps.gov/hale.