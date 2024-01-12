Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority returns to Europe to promote islands to UK, Germany, Switzerland

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, the state agency responsible for representing the Hawaiian Islands brand globally, has reentered Europe.

Operating as Hawaiʻi Tourism Europe, Emotive Travel Marketing will represent the Hawaiian Islands in the United Kingdom, and New Age Marketing will be responsible for Germany and Switzerland.

Tourists enjoy Keawakapu Beach. PC: Cammy Clark (1.1.24)

The two-year partnership began on Jan. 1, 2024. This marks a significant milestone as the Hawaiian Islands work to re-establish the destination’s presence, educate visitors about traveling mindfully to support Hawai‘i’s communities, build strategic partnerships, and achieve meaningful growth in the UK and European markets, according to a press release from the authority.

In the wake of the Maui wildfires, welcoming European travelers back to Hawaiʻi is an important part of ensuring tourism’s contributions to Maui’s recovery, the press release said.

“HTA is eager to rejuvenate our longstanding relationships in Europe and support this strengthening visitor source market to help drive economic recovery for Hawai‘i,” said Daniel Nāho‘opi‘i, the interim president and CEO of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

Emotive Travel Marketing is well-positioned to fulfill the authority’s goals of encouraging mindful visitation and expenditures, extending length of stay and captivating the imagination of travelers with the luxurious, adventurous, culturally rich, and heritage-infused experiences that Hawai‘i has to offer, all against the stunning backdrop of its natural beauty.

Fleur Sainsbury, director of Emotive Travel Marketing, will be the UK account manager for Hawai‘i.

Katharina Dorr will oversee all three European markets as the account director of Hawai‘i Tourism Europe.

Industry partners and community stakeholders who are interested in connecting with the team can contact Dorr at [email protected].