Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers to hold fundraiser car wash, Jan. 27

Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers will hold a car wash fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 27 at ‘Ohana Fuels, 85 S. Wākea Avenue in Kahului. The event is part of the nonprofit agency’s partnership with ‘Ohana Fuels and its “Fuel Up. Do Good.” Program.

Drive-up customers are welcome, or tickets can be purchased in advance by contacting KHAKO at 808-242-7600. Tickets cost $10 for each vehicle, $12 for SUVs and large trucks. A second car wash will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., also at the S. Wākea Avenue location.

Through “Fuel Up. Do Good.” program, ‘Ohana Fuels partners with nonprofit organizations serving the needs of the local community and donates a portion of the proceeds from every gallon of gasoline purchased at all ‘Ohana fuel stations in that community.

From Jan. 1 through March 31, 2024, a portion of all gasoline sales on Maui ‘Ohana Fuels locations will be donated to Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers.

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with ‘Ohana Fuels in this program,” said Sue Sadecki, Executive Director of Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers. “This car wash event is an opportunity for residents to get their cars clean while supporting our mission to break the cycle of homelessness on Maui.”

Generous contributions from donors enable Ka Hale A Ke Ola to continue its work to place individuals and families in safe, clean shelter and help them transition to stable housing and a brighter future.

For more information, visit www.ohanafuels.com or khako.org.

