Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 13, 2024

January 12, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
15-20
15-20
14-18
14-18 




West Facing
4-6
4-6
5-7
5-7 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.

                            Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 08:57 PM HST.




High 2.8 feet 04:27 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 11:07 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 03:29 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:03 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A northwest (320 degree) and north (350 degree) swell will pass through the region through Saturday, with both swells peaking at high end advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores. As the north component becomes more dominate Saturday, surf along west facing shores will fall below advisory levels, while surf along north facing shores lingers above advisory levels. Surf is expected to fall below advisory levels for north facing shores by Saturday night. Lows developing and moving over the northwest Pacific over the weekend and next week will generate additional northwest swells that are expected to reach the islands. These swells will maintain surf along north and west facing shores, with blocks of time when the surf will approach or exceed advisory levels. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
