Maui Surf Forecast for January 13, 2024
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|15-20
|15-20
|14-18
|14-18
|West Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.
Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:03 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A northwest (320 degree) and north (350 degree) swell will pass through the region through Saturday, with both swells peaking at high end advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores. As the north component becomes more dominate Saturday, surf along west facing shores will fall below advisory levels, while surf along north facing shores lingers above advisory levels. Surf is expected to fall below advisory levels for north facing shores by Saturday night. Lows developing and moving over the northwest Pacific over the weekend and next week will generate additional northwest swells that are expected to reach the islands. These swells will maintain surf along north and west facing shores, with blocks of time when the surf will approach or exceed advisory levels.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com