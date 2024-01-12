Maui Surf Forecast for January 13, 2024

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 15-20 15-20 14-18 14-18 West Facing 4-6 4-6 5-7 5-7 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 08:57 PM HST. High 2.8 feet 04:27 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 11:07 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 03:29 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:03 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A northwest (320 degree) and north (350 degree) swell will pass through the region through Saturday, with both swells peaking at high end advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores. As the north component becomes more dominate Saturday, surf along west facing shores will fall below advisory levels, while surf along north facing shores lingers above advisory levels. Surf is expected to fall below advisory levels for north facing shores by Saturday night. Lows developing and moving over the northwest Pacific over the weekend and next week will generate additional northwest swells that are expected to reach the islands. These swells will maintain surf along north and west facing shores, with blocks of time when the surf will approach or exceed advisory levels.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.