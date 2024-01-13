Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 14, 2024

January 13, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
7-10
7-10
6-8 




West Facing
4-6
3-5
3-5
1-3 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 1 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. A slight chance of showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

                            west after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 03:29 PM HST.




Low -0.4 feet 09:39 PM HST.




High 2.7 feet 05:01 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northwest winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 11:45 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 04:25 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:04 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current north (010-020 degree) swell has peaked, and surf along north facing shores has fallen below advisory levels. The swell is expected to continue to subside overnight. The northwest Pacific continues to remain fairly active and continue to generate additional northwest swells that are expected to reach the islands next week. A moderate medium period swell will fill in Monday which could bring surf back up to near High Surf Advisory levels. Models are showing dominant swell direction from the west-northwest with the potential for High Surf Warning level surf next week Wednesday. No significant swells are expected for the east and south facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
