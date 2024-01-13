Maui Surf Forecast for January 14, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-14 7-10 7-10 6-8 West Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 1 AM, then partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 03:29 PM HST. Low -0.4 feet 09:39 PM HST. High 2.7 feet 05:01 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northwest winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 11:45 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 04:25 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:04 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current north (010-020 degree) swell has peaked, and surf along north facing shores has fallen below advisory levels. The swell is expected to continue to subside overnight. The northwest Pacific continues to remain fairly active and continue to generate additional northwest swells that are expected to reach the islands next week. A moderate medium period swell will fill in Monday which could bring surf back up to near High Surf Advisory levels. Models are showing dominant swell direction from the west-northwest with the potential for High Surf Warning level surf next week Wednesday. No significant swells are expected for the east and south facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.