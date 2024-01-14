Prom shopping for Lahainaluna Juniors at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center through Jan. 15



















Queen Kaʻahumanu Center has partnered with Elly’s Formal Wear for the second time to host a prom shopping experience for Lahainaluna juniors. Elly’s is inviting Lahainaluna juniors to sign up for an appointment at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center to find their perfect junior prom outfit. The service is available through Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

Towards the end of last year, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center and Elly’s gave away nearly 200 outfits that were donated from Washington, New York, New Mexico, and all over the country. Now, the remainder of the inventory, and lots of new items, will be shared to provide healing and a little bit of normalcy to students impacted by the August 2023 wildfires.

“Mahalo to all the angels out there who sent in prom dress donations, menswear, accessories, jewelry, and shoes over the past several months,” said Terri Ewbank. “This wouldn’t be possible without your big hearts and big blessings for these kids and their families.”

The idea started when Elly’s owner, Terri Ewbank, received a call from a teacher asking about formal wear pricing for a student. With dresses costing $600 and tuxedo rentals ranging from $200-$300, attending these once a year events isn’t always an option for students. However, for the past ten years, Terri and her mother have quietly sponsored Maui County students and their families needing assistance in their quest for the perfect outfit.

“The outpouring of community support is amazing,” said Jaime Palakiko, Lahainaluna High School’s class advisor. “The love we have experienced from hundreds of donors and vendors leaves me speechless. Seeing the tearful, surprised and joyful faces of both students and parents completely melts my heart. None of this would have been possible without the Elly’s Formal Wear angels and the wonderful Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center.”

For seniors who weren’t able to find the right fit during the first event, Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center provided gift cards to Tanoa, Nā Koa, and Macy’s using funds that were collected from the Center’s Extend Aloha campaign. For this weekend, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center has purchased additional gift cards from Macy’s and Madison Avenue for any student who doesn’t find the perfect outfit.

“We’re extremely grateful to the Maui community for showing up in a big way for these students in a time of need following the wildfires,” said Kauwela Bisquera, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “We were so thankful to be able to partner with Elly’s and provide a sense of hope and normalcy back into their lives with a small gesture like this.”

For more information about this weekend’s prom event, go to https://www.instagram.com/p/C1wIJwGuTuI/.