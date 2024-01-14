Two ocean rescues conducted at Nāpili Bay on Saturday

Ocean safety crews rescued simmers in distress during two separate incidents at Nāpili Bay Saturday.

During the first rescue two swimmers were reported in distress at 11:22 a.m.. Jet Ski 11 arrived on scene to find one female hanging onto a buoy in the water about 30-40 yards offshore. She was rescued and returned to shore where she was evaluated by medics. The other swimmer made it shore on their own.

In the second rescue three swimmers were reported in distress about 300 yards from shore at around 4:09 p.m. Jet Ski 11 arrived on scene to again find one female hanging onto a buoy in the water. She was rescued and returned to shore. The two other swimmers made it shore on their own. No medical attention was needed.

Units responding to the scene included: Engine 11, Ocean Safety 11, Jet Ski 11 and Emergency Medical Services.

Officials from the Maui Fire Department say both individuals rescued were visitors from the US Mainland.

Conditions on scene included on shore winds and 2-3 foot surf in both incidents.