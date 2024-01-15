Maui News

Another cold front approaches, High Wind Watch through Wednesday for Haleakalā

January 15, 2024, 7:16 AM HST
Another cold front approaches the islands from the northwest, bringing up another round of unstable showers starting tonight and lasting through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch, in effect from this evening through late Wednesday night for the summits of Maui and the Big Island.

Southwest winds 55 to 65 mph are expected, with gusts over 80 mph possible at Haleakalā on Maui.

Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with extreme caution, and delay travel to the summit until winds subside.

The NWS reports another cold front is forecast to approach the islands from the northwest and stall just north of Kauaʻi this weekend.

