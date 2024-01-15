Ebb & Flow Arts celebrates 25th anniversary season

Duo Diorama (left); Alexandre Dossin (middle); and June Choi Oh (right).

Ebb & Flow Arts, now in its 25th anniversary season, announced five concerts on three islands and Chicago in 2024.

“It promises to be a banner year thanks to generous support from our funders,” said Robert Pollock, Executive Director of E&FA.

E&FA will present pianist, June Choi Oh, a renowned musician from the Bay Area, in a program of modern piano music on March 2, 2024, at 7 p.m., at the Keawala’i Congregational Church in Mākena on Maui. The program will include works by Alban Berg, Samuel Barber, Robert Pollock, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Sarn Oliver.

E&FA in cooperation with Veritas Musicae (Seoul) will present music for piano by Korean and American composers on March 18, at 7 p.m., at Roosevelt University in Chicago. Dr. Winston Choi, pianist and organizer, will lead the group of pianists.

E&FA in cooperation with the Kauaʻi Concerts Association will present Duo Diorama (Chicago) – Minghuan Xu (violin) and Winston Choi (piano) on June 1, 2024, at 7 p.m., at St. Michael’s and All Angels Episcopal Church in Līhuʻe on Kauaʻi. Their program will include works by Béla Bartók, Alfred Schnittke, and others.

On Aug. 23 and 25, at Keawalaʻi Church, and Lutheran Church of Honolulu, multiple award-winning pianist, Alexandre Dossin, will perform works by George Walker, Dmitri Kabalevsky, and others.

Admission to all events is free. There will be pre-concert discussions. These free admission events are made possible by foundation and government grants as well as private contributions.

Recent grantors include the Edward T. Cone Foundation (New York City – $20,000), the Hawai’i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts ($15,000), the AHS Foundation (Minnesota – $15,000), the John R. Halligan Charitable Fund (Chicago – $7,000), the Kosasa Foundation (Honolulu – $6,000), the Amphion Foundation (New York City – $3,500), and the BMI Foundation (New York City – $2,500).

For further information contact: [email protected] and 808-876-1854.