List: Maui lane closures through Jan. 19, 2024

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the westbound direction, between mile marker 0.8 to 2.2, in the vicinity of Kehalani Makai Parkway and Waikō Road, on Tuesday, Jan. 16 through Friday, Jan. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for tree trimming work.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the northbound direction, between mile marker 19.8 and 20.9, in the vicinity of Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, Jan. 16 and Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree removal and tree crown raising.

Kapalua/Kahana (weekend work): Closure of the turn pocket on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), between mile marker 27.1 and 27.2, in the vicinity of Akahele Street, on Sunday, Jan. 14 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for emergency waterline installation work.

Kapalua/Kahana: Closure of the turn pocket on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) between mile marker 27.1 and 27.2, in the vicinity of Akahele Street, on Monday, Jan. 15 through Friday, Jan. 19 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for emergency waterline installation work.

Kapalua/Kahana: Right shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction, between mile marker 27.2 and 28.3, in the vicinity of Akahele Street, on Tuesday, Jan. 16 through Friday, Jan. 19 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for vegetation management, forest mulching and brush fire mowing.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36/360) —

Haʻikū: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360), in the westbound direction between mile marker 12.4 to 12.5, in the vicinity of West Kuiaha Road, on Tuesday, Jan. 16 through Friday, Jan. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for slope repair.

Hāna: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) possible in either direction, between mile marker 8.516 and 8.571, in the vicinity of Kaaiea Stream Bridge, on Tuesday, Jan. 16 through Friday, Jan. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for Kaaiea Stream Bridge emergency repairs.

Hāna: Single lane closures on Hāna Highway (Route 360) possible in either direction, between mile marker 21 and 21.01, in the vicinity of West Wailua Iki Stream, on Tuesday, Jan. 16 through Friday, Jan. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for rock scaling.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) —

Makawao to Kula: Right lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.1 and 2.9, on Wednesday, Jan. 17 through Friday, Jan. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree removal and crown raising.

— Kekaulike Ave. (Route 377) —

Kula (24/7 closure): Single lane closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) at milepost 8.2, vicinity of Alae Road and Waiakoa Road. Closure will be in place until further notice due to eroded embankment.

— Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) —

Lahaina: Single lane closure on Lahaina Bypass (Roue 3000) possible in either direction, between mile marker 4.962 to 4.972, on Tuesday, Jan. 16 through Friday, Jan. 19 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for cleanup and striping related to the emergency Keawe Street drain line replacement work.