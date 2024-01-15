Maui Surf Forecast for January 16, 2024
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|12-16
|12-16
|12-16
|West Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|South winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:05 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf will trend up tonight along north and west facing shores as a small to moderate, medium-period northwest (310-320 deg) swell builds down the island chain. As this swell peaks later tonight, a more significant north-northwest (350 deg) swell is forecast to arrive and drive surf to solid advisory levels Tuesday as it peaks. Have issued a High Surf Advisory (HSA) for north facing shores beginning at 6 AM HST Tuesday. A long-period northwest (310 deg) swell coming in right on the heels of the last will keep surf above advisory level for north facing shores, and bring west facing shores up to advisory level Tuesday night into Wednesday. This swell will increase further late Wednesday, leading to warning-level surf for exposed north and west facing shores through Thursday. A gradual downtrend is expected Thursday night through Friday, with heights dipping back below advisory levels on Friday. For the upcoming weekend, guidance shows a large west-northwest (300 deg) swell arriving Saturday, then peaking Saturday night through Sunday.
Surf along east facing shores will remain small due to the lack of trades locally and upstream of the state. The exception will be a rise in surf for shores exposed to the large northerly swells. Surf along south facing shores will come up late tonight through midweek due to a mix of fresh to strong south-southwesterly winds locally and a small, long-period south swell. A downward trend is expected through the second half of the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com