Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 17, 2024

January 16, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Todd Melton

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
18-22
15-20
12-16
14-18 




West Facing
7-10
7-10
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 07:06 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 11:58 PM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 06:28 AM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 01:54 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:06 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Overlapping north to west-northwest swells will maintain elevated surf during the next few days. The northerly swell will decline overnight, but a reinforcing mix of long and short period west-northwest swells will maintain high end advisory level surf for most north facing shores, while west facing shores rise above the High Surf Advisory level. The large surf will persist into Thursday. For the upcoming weekend, another large, long period west-northwest swell will build on Saturday and produce surf around the warning level Saturday night into Sunday. 


Along east facing shores, surf will remain small due to the lack of trades locally and upstream of the state, though some exposed areas will experience some wrapping north swell energy during the next 24 hours. Surf along south facing shores will be up through Wednesday due to southwesterly wind waves and a small, long period south swell. A downward trend is expected Thursday and Friday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
