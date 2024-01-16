Whale Tales 2024 – A global gathering for marine science enthusiasts





















































































Whale Tales returns to The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua as a signature event Feb. 16-18, 2024.

Join leading scientists, photographers, filmmakers and conservationists to learn the latest in whale research and conservation. All presentations will be live-streamed for attendees to participate worldwide.

Presented by Whale Trust, Whale Tales is an annual fundraising and community outreach event that brings together leading scientists, photographers, filmmakers and conservationists to share the latest advancements in whale research and conservation. In its nearly two-decade history, Whale Tales has become a prestigious marine science gathering, uniting researchers and ocean enthusiasts worldwide.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This multi-day event consists of expert presentations from leading scientists and visual storytellers, a Mauka to Makai Science Center featuring hands-on learning activities from local conservation organizations, a Community Art Expo showcasing the work of Maui artists and businesses and benefit Whale Watches hosted by presenters.

Organizers say that in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires, the decision to proceed with Whale Tales was carefully considered, acknowledging the challenges faced by the community. “However, recognizing the event’s significance in supporting marine research and fostering community, Whale Trust, with the encouragement of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua and our community partners, has decided to move forward to celebrate the ocean giants that surround our island home,” organizers said.

Funds raised through Whale Tales 2024 will contribute to whale research and support restoration efforts in Lahaina and its surrounding natural environment. Whale Trust’s primary goal for Whale Tales 2024 is to serve as a source of hope and inspiration for Hawaiʻi residents and visitors alike. “The event underscores the power of collective efforts to rebuild and preserve Maui, embracing a broader commitment to community wellbeing,” organizers said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Registration for Whale Tales 2024 is open and is a suggested donation of $60. Students and kamaʻāina are welcome to pay as little or as much as they feel comfortable with. Hawaiʻi visitors are encouraged to pay the suggested donation.