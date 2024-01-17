2024 Annual Hawaiian Airlines Luncheon

Hawaiian Airlines President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Ingram. PC: Wendy Osher (FILE 2023)

The Maui Chamber of Commerce will host their annual luncheon with Hawaiian Airlines on Jan. 31, 2024.

The event will feature a keynote address from Hawaiian Airlines President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Ingram and Alaska Airlines President and Chief Executive Officer Ben Minicucci. They will discuss the merger, timeline, benefits/services and more.

“With the recent news about Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines, we know our members and the community are excited to learn more about what is to come,” said Maui Chamber President Pamela Tumpap. “This luncheon is a unique and exclusive opportunity to hear about their future plans, ask key questions, and share your feedback with the teams.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Registration prior to the Jan. 31 event is required to attend, and tickets are $65 for Maui Chamber Members and $75 for non-members. Those interested in attending can get more information and register at MauiChamber.com by clicking on the Events Calendar tab.