90 members gather as part of the new Maui Economic Recovery Commission

James Kunane Tokioka, DBEDT Director, and Luana Mahi, OED Director. PC: Wendy Osher

The first meeting of the Maui Economic Recovery Commission was held on Jan. 5, 2024 at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College in Kahului.

The Maui ERC was formed in response to the wildfires that devastated Lahaina and Kula and is led by co-chairs James Kunane Tokioka, director of the state of Hawai‘i Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Director, and Luana Mahi, director of the County of Maui Office of Economic Development.

The Maui ERC will convene as learning groups through April and focus on the following priority areas, which were identified through collaborative discussions: housing, workforce development, community interests, healing, ‘āina and wai. It will then reconvene as a full commission in May and August 2024.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The collaborative effort includes a diversity of perspectives from subject matter experts, community members, cultural advisors, union and business leaders, and representatives from the government at the county, state and federal levels. The majority of ERC members live and work on Maui or work with teams on island.

Governor Josh Green, M.D., Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen, Chancellor Lui Hokoana, Dr. Hōkūlani Holt, and others welcomed the nearly 90 members of the Maui ERC and encouraged collaboration, hope and community-led ideas.

Maui ERC members will actively work together in an advisory capacity to provide guidance and recommendations for projects that will support local recovery priorities in sustaining and rebuilding businesses and employment and develop economic opportunities that align with the community’s vision for people and place. The initial phase involves learning, listening, and exchanging insights to chart the best course forward for Maui.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Governor Josh Green said, “The economic recovery projects that come out of this ERC are part of longer-term recovery efforts and a whole county-state-federal framework. As I’ve said before, Lahaina belongs to its people, and we are committed to rebuilding and restoring it the way they want. The same is true for Kula and the entire island of Maui.”

“We are facing a monumental task,” Mayor Bissen said. “This inaugural convening of the Maui Economic Recovery Commission was the catalyst to the collective momentum we will need to move forward. The key to progress will be our shared energy and commitment to work in partnership on this journey.”

“The diverse perspectives of the Maui ERC and its unwavering commitment to Maui’s recovery filled the room with hope and promise,” said Luana Mahi. “On behalf of the County of Maui, we deeply appreciate the members for being the driving force behind this monumental initiative. Together, we stand hand-in-hand with the community in our vision to keep our local people home and steer hope toward a brighter economic future.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

James Tokioka said, “We are here to support Maui. At DBEDT, we’ve coordinated the Maui Economic Recovery Commission as a vehicle for Maui residents and business owners to determine what economic recovery looks like. We stand ready to bring our resources to support the outcomes as a result of the Maui ERC.”