Downed power lines on Makawao Ave.; flooding on S. Kihei Road at Ohukai; Landslide at Honokōhau

Flooding in South Maui. (1.16.24) PC: County of Maui.

Honoapiʻilani landslide Mile 36 (Honokōhau): (Update: 5:20 a.m., Jan. 17, 2024): Crews are working to remove a landslide blocking the northbound lane of the Honoapiʻilani Highway at Mile 35.5 and 36 in Honokōhau, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Makawao Ave. fallen trees, downed power lines: (Update: 4:57 a.m., Jan. 17, 2024): Traffic on Makawao Ave. is now being detoured onto Lāʻie Dr. (3:19 a.m., Jan. 17, 2024): A portion of Makawao Ave. is closed due to two large trees that have fallen and downed power lines block both lanes. The closure is at 431 Makawao Avenue.

S. Kihei Road flooding: (3:17 a.m., Jan. 17, 2024): Maui police have closed South Kīhei Road from Ohukai to Kīhei Bay Vista at 715 South Kīhei Road, due to heavy flooding. Crews with the County of Maui Public Works Department were notified.