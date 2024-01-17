Gov. Green Names May Mizuno to House District 29. PC: Office of Gov. Josh Green M.D. (1.16.24)

Governor Josh Green, M.D., appointed Joje May Mizuno to represent District 29 in the State House of Representatives (Kamehameha Heights, Kalihi Valley, and a portion of Kalihi). She succeeds her husband John Mizuno, who was appointed by Governor Green as the Coordinator on Homelessness in December.

“I have known May for many years, and we have worked closely on several health care initiatives,” said Gov. Green. “Her deep roots within the community and experience in legislative matters will make her a phenomenal Representative for District 29. She was selected from a list of three fantastic nominees, all with strong ties in the community, all of Filipino ancestry, and all leaders in their own right. That said, there was an overwhelming amount of support for May,” Gov. Green said.

Gov. Green Names May Mizuno to House District 29. PC: Office of Gov. Josh Green M.D. (1.16.24)

Mizuno has served the public for the past 17 years as chief of staff to former Representative Mizuno. Prior to that she was a legislative aide for Hawai‘i State Representative Felipe “Jun” Abinsay. In her time at the legislature, she led the Hawai‘i Outstanding Advocates for Children and Youth Day Month for six years, and drafted H.B. 274, Patriot Day in Hawai‘i, honoring the victims of 9/11 and supporting our men and women in uniform, among a few of her many accomplishments.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to serve,” Mizuno said. “I want to thank Governor Green and I promise to work hard on the important issues for our state like affordable housing and healthcare. But also, I want to use my legislative experience to be a strong advocate to address issues like controlling the costs of living and fighting crime to make our communities feel safer. I look forward to working with the Governor and my colleagues at the Legislature to truly help make life better for our local families.”

Mizuno serves on Neighborhood Board No. 16, (Kalihi Valley), and her public service extends to the Congress of Visayan Organizations, the Aloha Medical/Goodwill mission, among other work.

Mizuno’s role as a Representative is effective immediately.