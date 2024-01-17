Lānaʻi executive elected to Hawaiʻi Employers Council’s Board of Governors

The Hawai’i Employers Council has announced the selection of Harrilynn Kameenui, General Counsel of Pūlama Lānaʻi, to serve another three-year term on its board.

She is among a list of three individuals selected during recent board elections. Also reelected are: Terrence Aratani, Chief Executive Officer at Koʻolauloa Health Center; and Jeremy Chong, Vice President of Information Technology at KTA Super Stores. Additionally, Ryan Sanada, Associate General Counsel with Outrigger Hospitality Group, is a newly elected member of the board.















Harrilynn Kameenui serves as a champion of Pūlama Lānaʻi’s culture, ensuring opportunities for inspiration, integration, and improvement and fostering a workplace environment consistent with their mission, vision and values.

She directs the efforts of the Administration Team, consisting of the Human Resources, Safety & Security, Communications and Legal Departments, and oversees the following operational areas – Commercial Leasing & Residential Services, Hulopoe Beach Park, the Recreation Center, and PUC Trucking/Warehouse. Kameenui attended the University of Washington, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

She also holds a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Hawaiʻi, William S. Richardson School of Law. Currently, she serves on the Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center Board and the Lānaʻi High & Elementary School Foundation Board. Additionally, she has previously served as a member of the Disciplinary Board of the Hawaii Supreme Court and the American Red Cross – Hawaiʻi State Chapter Board.

Jeremy Chong is the Vice President of Information Technology at KTA Super Stores. He is responsible for driving innovation and digital transformation within the company, ensuring that KTA remains at the forefront of emerging technology in the grocery industry.

Chong was born and raised in Hilo, Hawaiʻi and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics from Arizona State University. In addition to his work at KTA, Chong has been an active member of the Hawaiʻi Community College IT Advisory Board since 2016.

Terrence Aratani joined Koʻolauloa Health Center in late 2014 as its CEO. Before that, he spent over 25 years in public service at the Hawaii State Legislature, where he held various positions and worked on different committees, including Chief of Staff for the Senate. He also worked at the Hawaiʻi Insurance Division and played an instrumental role in establishing its health insurance section.

Currently, Aratani serves on several boards, including Honolulu Community Action Program, Liahona Youth Empowerment, Hawaiʻi State FCU, Hawaiʻi Primary Care Association, Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaiʻi, and the Hawaiʻi Board of Public Accountancy. He is a graduate of the University of Hawaiʻi-Mānoa, Pepperdine University School of Law, and Georgetown University Law Center.

Ryan Sanada is the Associate General Counsel for Outrigger Hospitality Group, which manages almost 40 resort locations worldwide. In his role, Sanada offers strategic and legal advice on a variety of business matters, including employment issues, operations, commercial transactions, corporate compliance, procurement, sales and marketing, information technology and privacy.

He is also an Officer and Director of the Outrigger CARES Foundation, a nonprofit affiliate of Outrigger. Sanada holds a Juris Doctorate degree, cum laude, from the University of Hawaiʻi, Richardson School of Law, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Puget Sound. He has received an AV-Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell.

As a leading resource for Hawaiʻi businesses, HEC is committed to ensuring its board of governors represents the diverse industries and communities throughout the state. HEC’s board of governors plays a critical role in guiding the organization’s mission to provide employers with the tools and resources necessary to succeed in Hawaiʻi’s competitive business landscape.

“We are proud to have such a talented and dedicated group of individuals serving on our board of governors,” said Sarah Guay, President & CEO of HEC. “With their expertise and guidance, we will continue to provide unparalleled support to Hawaii’s employers and promote collaborative employee relations, resulting in a skilled, engaged, and effective workforce in our state.”

The complete list of HEC Board of Governors includes the following:

Maui

Harrilynn Kameenui, Sr. Vice President of Administration & Legal, General Counsel, Pūlama Lānaʻi

Sr. Vice President of Administration & Legal, General Counsel, Pūlama Lānaʻi Gregg Nelson, General Manager, CEO & President, Nāpili Kai Beach Resort

Kauaʻi

Bob Gunter*, President & CEO, Koloa Rum

Hawaiʻi

Craig Anderson , VP of Operations, Mauna Kea Resort

, VP of Operations, Mauna Kea Resort Jeremy Chong, Vice President Information Technology, KTA Super Stores

Oʻahu

Terrence Aratani , Chief Executive Officer, Koʻolauloa Health Center

, Chief Executive Officer, Koʻolauloa Health Center Samra Broderick , Vice President of Health Coordination, AlohaCare

, Vice President of Health Coordination, AlohaCare Jason Chang , President, The Queen’s Health System Innovation Institute; Executive Vice President of Innovation and Strategy, The Queen’s Health System

, President, The Queen’s Health System Innovation Institute; Executive Vice President of Innovation and Strategy, The Queen’s Health System Katy Chen , President & Chief Executive Officer, Goodwill Hawaii

, President & Chief Executive Officer, Goodwill Hawaii Therese Dickerson* , Senior Vice President and Director of Organizational Effectiveness, Bank of Hawaiʻi

, Senior Vice President and Director of Organizational Effectiveness, Bank of Hawaiʻi Sunny Donenfeld* , Vice President and Treasurer, Punahou School

, Vice President and Treasurer, Punahou School Peter Dooher** , Sr. VP, Digital Strategy Mobility Ventures & Technology, Servco Pacific

, Sr. VP, Digital Strategy Mobility Ventures & Technology, Servco Pacific Brandt Farias, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, Central Pacific Bank

Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, Central Pacific Bank Cheryl Itagaki , Partner Cades Schutte LLP

, Partner Cades Schutte LLP Brandon Kurisu , COO, aio Family of Companies

, COO, aio Family of Companies Lina Le* , Vice President of HR and Administration, Meadow Gold Dairies Hawaii

, Vice President of HR and Administration, Meadow Gold Dairies Hawaii Roy Nafarret e, Vice President of Human Resources and Organizational Development & Effectiveness, Hawaii Medical Service Association

e, Vice President of Human Resources and Organizational Development & Effectiveness, Hawaii Medical Service Association Carol Ono , Senior VP & Workforce Services Division Manager, First Hawaiian Bank

, Senior VP & Workforce Services Division Manager, First Hawaiian Bank Richard Rand , Partner, Marr Jones & Wang LLLP

, Partner, Marr Jones & Wang LLLP Ryan Sanada, Associate General Counsel, Outrigger Hospitality Group

Associate General Counsel, Outrigger Hospitality Group Thao Tran , Director of Human Resources, Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc.

, Director of Human Resources, Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. Vivian Yasunaga*, Director of Financial Planning & Analysis, Kamehameha Schools

**Chairman of the Board. *Executive Committee