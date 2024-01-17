Maui-based consulting firm Skog Rasmussen LLC, announces new partner, Kimberly Thayer

Kimberly Thayer

Maui-based consulting firm Skog Rasmussen LLC has announced the addition of Kimberly Thayer as its newest partner.

Thayer brings experience in strategic community planning and natural and cultural resources.

Thayer joined Munekiyo Hiraga in 2007 where she conducted research, data gathering, and analysis to develop special studies, plans, land-use entitlement applications, and environmental review documents for State, County, and private agencies and landowners.

In 2012, Thayer embraced a new role at the Mauna Kahalawai Watershed Partnership that entailed advocacy and extensive community outreach for the protection of Maui’s native ecosystems and watersheds. While managing fiscal operations, she spearheaded volunteer programs and community engagement efforts, including targeted educational presentations, school planting projects and volunteer stewardship hikes.

“Kim’s combination of planning experience, commitment to cultural values, and environmental stewardship enhance our focus on community and economic development strategies,” said partner Melissa Unemori Hampe. “We are delighted to have her on board.”

Highlights of Thayer’s volunteerism in the community include six years as Chair of the County Arborist Committee which led to the long-awaited 3rd edition of the Maui County Planting Plan, several additions to the list of Exceptional Trees of Maui County, and planting projects in Keōpūolani Park.

She is a docent for The Nature Conservancy specializing in guided hikes into Waikamoi Preserve. She is a founding board member of Ke Kula ʻo Piʻilani located in Wailuku, Maui. Now in its seventh year, the first and only independent Hawaiian immersion school currently enrolls more than 60 K-5 students.

Thayer currently serves as Vice Chair of the Maui Planning Commission, a post she was appointed to in 2021.

Thayer received the 2019 Baldwin High School Community Stars Recognition Award for her dedication to student success and fostering a positive school culture by engaging students in native planting projects, volunteer hikes, classroom presentations and senior project mentoring.

She is a Ka Ipu Kukui Fellow, a young leader program of, by, and for Maui County residents. In 2022, she was honored as one of Pacific Business News’ 40 Under 40.

Born and raised in rural Haʻikū, Maui, Thayer graduated from Seabury Hall and pursued studies at Pomona College. She continued her academic pursuits at James Cook University in Australia, where she earned an Honors degree in Anthropology. She is an avid student of hula along with her husband and two children.

More information about Skog Rasmussen LLC is available HERE.