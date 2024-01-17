Maui Surf Forecast for January 18, 2024

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 14-18 14-18 14-18 12-16 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.4 feet 09:15 PM HST. Low 1.2 feet 01:29 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 06:44 AM HST. Low 0.1 feet 02:47 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:07 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current north-northwest and west-northwest swells will slowly subside through Thursday, but continue to produce advisory level surf along exposed north and west facing shores. This swell will decline Thursday night into Friday. For the weekend, a large, longer period west-northwest swell will build on Saturday and peak on Saturday night through Sunday, producing warning level surf. No significant swells are expected to affect south and east facing shores over the next 7 days.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.