Maui Surf Forecast for January 18, 2024
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|14-18
|14-18
|14-18
|12-16
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.
Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
|Weather
|Sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Light and variable winds, becoming
northeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:07 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current north-northwest and west-northwest swells will slowly subside through Thursday, but continue to produce advisory level surf along exposed north and west facing shores. This swell will decline Thursday night into Friday. For the weekend, a large, longer period west-northwest swell will build on Saturday and peak on Saturday night through Sunday, producing warning level surf. No significant swells are expected to affect south and east facing shores over the next 7 days.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com