Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 18, 2024

January 17, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
14-18
14-18
14-18
12-16 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

                            Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.4 feet 09:15 PM HST.




Low 1.2 feet 01:29 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Light and variable winds, becoming

                            northeast around 5 mph in the

                            afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 06:44 AM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 02:47 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:07 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current north-northwest and west-northwest swells will slowly subside through Thursday, but continue to produce advisory level surf along exposed north and west facing shores. This swell will decline Thursday night into Friday. For the weekend, a large, longer period west-northwest swell will build on Saturday and peak on Saturday night through Sunday, producing warning level surf. No significant swells are expected to affect south and east facing shores over the next 7 days. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
