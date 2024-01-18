Maui News

Emergency road repairs underway following heavy rains, flooding in Kīhei, Maui

January 18, 2024, 5:28 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

South Kihei Road flood damage. PC: County of Maui

Emergency roadway repairs are being conducted over the next few days on South Kīhei Road from Ohukai Road to Maui Bay Villas, following heavy rains earlier this week. The area is temporarily closed to motorists, with the exception of local traffic.

South Kīhei Road traffic detours go up Ohukai Road to Pi’ilani Highway and back down via Waipuilani Road.

Kīhei flood damage results in detours. PC: County of Maui

Floodwaters from the Jan. 16, 2024, rain event washed out a waterline near the 500 block of South Kīhei Road and undermined and destroyed part of the roadway, according to a County of Maui update.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Department of Water Supply is making emergency repairs to the water main, and Department of Public Works is securing the damaged road.

Also in South Maui, Kaonoulu Street – from Alulike Street to South Kīhei Road – remains closed from mud and debris. On Wednesday afternoon, Public Works said the road will be cleared once rain subsides, the County reports.

A portion of South Kīhei Road impacted by flooding, just before Uwapo Road, was reopened on Wednesday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments