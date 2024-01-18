Four Seasons Resort Maui reopens Ferraro’s Restaurant & Bar























Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea has unveiled a reimagination of the resort’s Ferraro’s Restaurant & Bar. The reveal features an extensive design transformation by Venice, CA-based boutique agency, Studio Collective, and new menu direction led by Chef de Cuisine Russell Rummer.

“After much anticipation, we are delighted to reopen our doors and welcome guests back to the newly redesigned Ferraro’s,” said Four Seasons Resort Maui General Manager Ben Shank. “The reimagination combines the best of Maui and Italy through a stunning transformation that promises an unforgettable culinary experience for guests, where Italian cuisine melds with our aloha spirit.”

Perched above Maui’s Wailea Beach, Ferraro’s features a redesigned 192-seat oceanfront concept, an expansive three-sided bar, plush sofa groupings, handcrafted ivory and indigo ceramic tiles and a custom teak trellis.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Our intent with the new design and layout was to open up the space, connecting it both to its beautiful surroundings as well as to the resort itself,” says Adam Goldstein, Partner and Design Director of Studio Collective. “Our vision for the evolution of Ferraro’s embraces the soul of the island, integrating contemporary sophistication with a welcoming, residential charm. The use of locally sourced materials, natural elements, and careful attention to detail ensures that Ferraro’s is not just a restaurant, but a dynamic dining destination on the island.”

Under the culinary direction of Executive Chef Ryan Schelling and Ferraro’s Chef de Cuisine Chef Russell Rummer, the new menu is inspired by Hawaiʻi’s waterways and designed to be enjoyed in the style of coastal Italian leisure culture. The modern Italian menu offers a variety of artfully prepared seafood dishes accompanied by an array of handmade pastas and fresh locally sourced seasonal produce.

A sampling of Ferraro’s new modern Italian dinner menu offerings include:

Petrossian Caviar Service Whipped Mascarpone, Egg Yolk, Chive, Fried Caper, Pasta Fritti

Whipped Mascarpone, Egg Yolk, Chive, Fried Caper, Pasta Fritti Kampachi Amalfi Kona Kampachi, Lemon Salsa, Watermelon Radish, Calabrian Chili, Cucumber Acqua Pazza

Kona Kampachi, Lemon Salsa, Watermelon Radish, Calabrian Chili, Cucumber Acqua Pazza Cozze Conservata Marinated Tinned P.E.I. Mussels, Chili Oil, Grilled Sourdough

Marinated Tinned P.E.I. Mussels, Chili Oil, Grilled Sourdough Caramelle e Granchio Reale King Crab and Burrata Ravioli, Butternut Squash, Coralleo Nero

King Crab and Burrata Ravioli, Butternut Squash, Coralleo Nero Creste al Nero di Seppia Squid Ink Pasta, Kona Lobster, Creme Rosa, Basil

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The beverage program complements the menu through an extensive list of Italian wines, creative cocktails, and an expansive selection of amaro, curated by the Resort’s Beverage Director Aaron-Wood Snyderman.

Ferraro’s Restaurant & Bar is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations can be made online or by calling 808-874-8000.