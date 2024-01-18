Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 19, 2024

January 18, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Steven Mark

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
10-15
8-12
6-8 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. 




Low Temperature
Around 60. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

                            after midnight. 		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 11:16 PM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
South winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 03:44 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:07 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate size, medium period west-northwest (310-330 degree) swell that peaked earlier this morning is continuing its steady fall this afternoon. A lingering smaller north (360 degree) swell is also being added into the swell mix. The combination of these two swells are enough to warrant an extension to the High Surf Advisory (HSA) for the north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, the west-facing shores of Lanai and the north-facing shores of Maui. Today's High Surf Warning (HSW) for the west-facing shores of Big Island has been downgraded to an HSA as the west northwesterly swell continues to fade tonight. The next large, longer period (primarily) west (290 degree) swell will build in Saturday into Sunday. If guidance holds, this swell will easily produce HSA surf and approach HSW levels Saturday night into Sunday along many western to northwestern exposures to start out the week. Surf along east-facing shores will remain small into next week due to the absence of trades. South-facing shores will experience a minor downward trend in surf the next couple of days as southwesterly wind waves, along with a small, long period south swell, fades. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments