Maui Surf Forecast for January 19, 2024

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 12-16 10-15 8-12 6-8 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Low Temperature Around 60. Winds East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 11:16 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 03:44 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:07 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate size, medium period west-northwest (310-330 degree) swell that peaked earlier this morning is continuing its steady fall this afternoon. A lingering smaller north (360 degree) swell is also being added into the swell mix. The combination of these two swells are enough to warrant an extension to the High Surf Advisory (HSA) for the north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, the west-facing shores of Lanai and the north-facing shores of Maui. Today's High Surf Warning (HSW) for the west-facing shores of Big Island has been downgraded to an HSA as the west northwesterly swell continues to fade tonight. The next large, longer period (primarily) west (290 degree) swell will build in Saturday into Sunday. If guidance holds, this swell will easily produce HSA surf and approach HSW levels Saturday night into Sunday along many western to northwestern exposures to start out the week. Surf along east-facing shores will remain small into next week due to the absence of trades. South-facing shores will experience a minor downward trend in surf the next couple of days as southwesterly wind waves, along with a small, long period south swell, fades.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.