Spreckelsville structure fire (1.18.24) PC: Maui Fire Department

A structure fire in Spreckelsville was reported at a home on Ulupua Place at around 3:31 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire in a rear ʻohana unit of the main structure.

Fire officials say hose lines were extended to quickly bring the fire under control. A portion of Hāna Highway was closed due to heavy smoke and has since reopened to traffic.

The fire was brought under control at around 3:50 p.m., and investigators remained on scene at around 5:30 this evening. Mop-up, salvage and overhaul operations are ongoing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire officials say the dollar value of damages is currently being assessed.

Responding units included: Engine 2, Engine 10, Rescue 10, Tanker 10 and a battalion chief.

There were no injuries reported and fire officials say the homeowner declined assistance from the Red Cross.