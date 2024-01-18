Spreckelsville structure fire
A structure fire in Spreckelsville was reported at a home on Ulupua Place at around 3:31 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire in a rear ʻohana unit of the main structure.
Fire officials say hose lines were extended to quickly bring the fire under control. A portion of Hāna Highway was closed due to heavy smoke and has since reopened to traffic.
The fire was brought under control at around 3:50 p.m., and investigators remained on scene at around 5:30 this evening. Mop-up, salvage and overhaul operations are ongoing.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire officials say the dollar value of damages is currently being assessed.
Responding units included: Engine 2, Engine 10, Rescue 10, Tanker 10 and a battalion chief.
There were no injuries reported and fire officials say the homeowner declined assistance from the Red Cross.