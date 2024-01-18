UHMC Campus Health Center continues service those impacted by the Maui wildfires

Hannah Litt, APRN is UHMC Health Center’s healthcare provider. PC: UH Maui College Health Center.

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Campus Health Center has been providing free birth control visits and women’s health exams to women displaced or impacted by the Maui wildfires since the first days after the Aug. 8, 2023 events.

“We recognize the need for this support is ongoing so we continue to offer these services free of charge,” said Hannah Litt, the Health Center’s healthcare provider.

In support of those who are choosing education in response to their losses, the Health Center is also waiving vaccine administration fees and TB screening for people who have been impacted by the wildfires and intend to enroll in classes at the college.

For the rest of the Maui community at large, the UHMC Health Center is a resource for high-quality vaccination services. Thanks to the BRIDGE program, it is one of the few remaining locations on the island where free COVID-19 vaccinations are still available for the uninsured, state-insured, and insured people whose insurance does not cover the COVID-19 vaccine.

At the height of the pandemic, the UHMC Health Center was one of the largest public COVID-19 vaccination and testing centers on Maui, vaccinating more than one third of the island’s population. The Health Center continues to offer free COVID-19 testing services to the public.

“We also offer a state-funded reproductive health program that covers well-women exams, family planning, STD screening, and birth control for men and women. This program is free and open to everyone in our community,” said Litt.

The University of Hawai‘i Maui College Health Center is located on the UHMC Kahului campus across the street from Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center.

The Center is open to community members as well as students, staff and faculty.

Appointments for all Health Center services are recommended. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Health Center phone is 808-984-3493.