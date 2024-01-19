Carissa Moore to ‘step away’ from competitive surfing after 2024 Olympics

Pictured: Five-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore (HAW) announced she will step away from competition following the 2024 Lexus Pipe Pro, the 2024 SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro, and the 2024 Olympic Games Paris. Credit: © WSL / Ryder

Hawaiʻi’s own five-time World Champion Carissa Moore announced today that she will be stepping away from competitive surfing to start a new chapter in her life and career.

The 31-year-old from the South Shore of Oʻahu will compete on home soil in the Lexus Pipe Pro Presented by YETI before withdrawing from the Championship Tour and will receive the wildcard to compete in the SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro. She will then compete in the Olympic Games Paris 2024 before taking some personal time away from competition, the WSL reports.

“I’m excited to see what else there is, outside the jersey,” Moore said. “I don’t like the word retirement. I like to say a departure from the tour, or just stepping back, or switching gears, or, like, evolving,” Moore told the WSL.

“As Carissa Moore shares her decision of this new chapter, we reflect on her incredible journey and the profound impact she’s had on surfing,” Jessi Miley-Dyer, WSL Chief of Sport, said. “She is a champion and a role model in and out of the water. Throughout her career, Carissa has exemplified grace, resilience, and competitive excellence. Her achievements have transcended the sport, bringing a new level of athleticism and progression to surfing. Carissa’s dedication to pushing the boundaries has been inspirational, and her absence in the competitive scene will be deeply felt.”



The WSL describes Moore as “a born competitor who always brings her A-game.” She has showcased her abilities on the CT since 2010, and has been at the forefront of surfing’s progression for years.

A two-time runner-up and the defending event winner at Pipeline, Moore will have the opportunity to celebrate her successful career with the North Shore community and fans at the Lexus Pipe Pro. Her track record in Hawaiʻi with five event wins, including one as a wildcard before even stepping onto the CT, makes her “an absolute favorite,” according to the WSL.



Surfing’s first Olympic Gold Medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Moore will also look to defend her medal at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 held in Tahiti this summer. She reached the Quarterfinals twice at Teahupo’o on the CT and will receive a wildcard into this year’s event as she continues to build experience and hone her skills ahead of the Olympic Games.



Moore’s Career in Numbers



Moore’s 13-year career is decorated with almost every professional surfing accolade possible, including five World Titles and surfing’s first Olympic Gold Medal. Moore has competed in 120 Championship Tour events, claiming 28 event wins throughout her career.

She arrived on the Championship Tour in 2010, posing an immediate threat to her competition. In her first year on Tour, she finished third overall and was named Rookie of the Year. The following season, she claimed her first World Title at just 18 years old, becoming the youngest man or woman ever to do so.

Moore created the Moore Aloha Foundation to inspire the next generation of young surfers. “She is truly a trailblazer in the sport and will continue to push the progression of surfing in her new chapter,” the WSL reports.



Fans can watch Carissa Moore compete at the upcoming Lexus Pipe Pro Presented by YETI from Jan. 29 through Feb. 10, 2024, at the iconic Banzai Pipeline, Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi. The event will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeauge.com and the free WSL app.