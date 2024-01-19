Maui Memorial Medical Center to host Wound Care Symposium for healthcare providers

Maui Memorial Medical Center will host a Wound Care Symposium on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Maui Memorial Medical Center Auditorium, located at 221 Mahalani Street in Wailuku.

Clinicians and medical personnel of all levels are invited to attend to learn about the latest in advanced wound care and hyperbaric medicine from the hospital’s own wound center staff, local wound care representatives, and industry leaders. The event is free for attendees; pre-registration is required.

Chronic wounds affect an estimated 8.2 million Americans, and the number continues to climb.1 Specialized wound care, though, not only speeds healing but also helps prevent infection and limb loss. By hosting this education event, Maui Memorial Medical Center aims to educate community medical professionals on the importance of wound care for patients in need and the various resources available to support them as they help their patients heal.

Symposium topics include several accredited sessions, such as the “7 Steps of Wound Management,” RestorixHealth’s seven-step clinical practice pathway used within Maui Memorial Medical Center’s Wound Care and Hyperbaric Therapy center, and an overview of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, an advanced treatment which utilizes oxygen under pressure to enhance the body’s natural ability to heal. Other non-accredited topics include sessions on billing, coding and documentation, as well as other hands-on skills labs.

Featured speakers include RestorixHealth Chief Medical Officer William H. Tettelbach, MD, and Maui Memorial Medical Center Wound Care and Hyperbaric Therapy center panel providers James Williams, MD, and Barron Elleby, DPM.

To register for the Wound Care Symposium or for additional information, please visit mauihealth.org/woundcare.