Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 20, 2024

January 19, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Heather Salanti

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
6-8
9-12
15-20 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
4-6
5-7 




South Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
South winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 03:44 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 12:20 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northwest in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 04:41 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:08 PM HST.









Swell Summary




As a small to moderate northwest swell fades tonight, focus shifts on a large to extra large west-northwest (290-300 degree) swell for the weekend. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores of most islands will build through Saturday and peak well above High Surf Warning levels Saturday night and Sunday. Due to the significant westerly component of this swell, shadowing could produce varying surf heights on Oahu and Maui County, and west facing shores of the Big Island all the way up to Mahukona will experience significant impacts, including overwash onto vulnerable coastal roadways and beaches. This swell will decline Sunday night and Monday, followed by a smaller pulse of west- northwest swell Tuesday and Wednesday. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain small into next week due to a lack of easterly trade winds upstream of the islands. A small pulse of south-southwest swell will fade Saturday, with little to no southerly swell expected through the rest of the week. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments