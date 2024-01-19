Maui Surf Forecast for January 20, 2024

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 6-8 9-12 15-20 West Facing 2-4 2-4 4-6 5-7 South Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds South winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 03:44 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 12:20 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 04:41 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

As a small to moderate northwest swell fades tonight, focus shifts on a large to extra large west-northwest (290-300 degree) swell for the weekend. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores of most islands will build through Saturday and peak well above High Surf Warning levels Saturday night and Sunday. Due to the significant westerly component of this swell, shadowing could produce varying surf heights on Oahu and Maui County, and west facing shores of the Big Island all the way up to Mahukona will experience significant impacts, including overwash onto vulnerable coastal roadways and beaches. This swell will decline Sunday night and Monday, followed by a smaller pulse of west- northwest swell Tuesday and Wednesday.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small into next week due to a lack of easterly trade winds upstream of the islands. A small pulse of south-southwest swell will fade Saturday, with little to no southerly swell expected through the rest of the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.