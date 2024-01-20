High Surf Warning as XL swell builds down the island chain

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for the north and west facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Molokaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island, and the north facing shores of Maui. There’s also a High Surf Advisory in effect for the west facing shores of Lānaʻi.

A large to extra-large west-northwest swell will build down the island chain today and peak tonight and early Sunday, according to the NWS.

Due to the westerly component of the swell, leeward Big Island and portions of leeward Maui County will be affected.

The High Surf Warning is in effect from 6 a.m. today until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Along north facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Molokaʻi, and Maui, surf will build to 20 to 25 feet today and peak at 25 to 35 feet tonight and early Sunday. Along west facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, and Molokaʻi, surf will build to 12 to 20 feet today and peak at 15 to 25 feet tonight and early Sunday.

“Expect ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, coastal benches and lava flows creating the potential for impacts to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways. Powerful longshore and rip currents will be present at most beaches. Large breaking waves and strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing challenging boat handling,” according to the NWS forecast.

As a precaution, the public is advised to stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts.

