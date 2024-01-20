Maui Surf Forecast for January 21, 2024
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|20-30
|20-30
|20-30
|20-25
|West Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|6-10
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly cloudy.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming
east in the evening, then becoming
south after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
east in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:09 PM HST.
Swell Summary
High Surf Warning is in effect for exposed north and west facing shores with surf levels peaking late tonight and Sunday morning. Due to the significant westerly component of this swell, shadowing could produce varying surf heights on Oahu and Maui County, and west facing shores of the Big Island. Impacts may include overwash onto vulnerable coastal roadways and beaches. This swell will decline Sunday night and Monday, followed by a smaller pulse of west- northwest swell Tuesday and Wednesday. Surf along south and east shores will remain small over the next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com