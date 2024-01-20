Maui Surf Forecast for January 21, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 20-30 20-30 20-30 20-25 West Facing 7-10 7-10 7-10 6-10 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

east in the evening, then becoming

south after midnight. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 04:41 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:03 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 05:32 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

High Surf Warning is in effect for exposed north and west facing shores with surf levels peaking late tonight and Sunday morning. Due to the significant westerly component of this swell, shadowing could produce varying surf heights on Oahu and Maui County, and west facing shores of the Big Island. Impacts may include overwash onto vulnerable coastal roadways and beaches. This swell will decline Sunday night and Monday, followed by a smaller pulse of west- northwest swell Tuesday and Wednesday. Surf along south and east shores will remain small over the next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.