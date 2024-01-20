Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 21, 2024

January 20, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
20-30
20-30
20-30
20-25 




West Facing
7-10
7-10
7-10
6-10 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

                            east in the evening, then becoming

                            south after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 04:41 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 01:03 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            east in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 05:32 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:09 PM HST.









Swell Summary




High Surf Warning is in effect for exposed north and west facing shores with surf levels peaking late tonight and Sunday morning. Due to the significant westerly component of this swell, shadowing could produce varying surf heights on Oahu and Maui County, and west facing shores of the Big Island. Impacts may include overwash onto vulnerable coastal roadways and beaches. This swell will decline Sunday night and Monday, followed by a smaller pulse of west- northwest swell Tuesday and Wednesday. Surf along south and east shores will remain small over the next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
