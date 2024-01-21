Chef Zach Laidlaw of Hua Momona Farms on Maui to compete on “Next Level Chef”

Chef Zach Laidlaw

Chef Zach Laidlaw, of Maui’s Hua Momona Farms, competes on the upcoming season of the FOX show “Next Level Chef” hosted by Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay.

Chef Zach competes against 24 other aspiring culinary talents as the show debuts Jan. 28 right after the NFC Championship, and the following day on HULU.

Raised in the small town of Burlington, Illinois, Chef Zach started his career in food and beverage as a dishwasher at 13. At age 16 he pivoted to cooking and quickly realized his passion and creativity for the profession.

With a degree in both Culinary Arts & Hospitality Restaurant Management from Elgin Community College, Chef Zach quickly stood out with his culinary talent taking him all around the globe.

From Chicago to South Beach Miami, followed by the British Virgin Islands, onto Australia and then finally landing on the island of Maui where he started as the Chef de Cuisine position at Fleetwood’s on Front St., Mick Fleetwood’s Lahaina landmark restaurant.

In 2017, he had the opportunity to partner with Gary Grube an inventor, entrepreneur and mentor from his Chicago days to start up Hua Momona Farms, a 25 acre organically managed endeavor specializing in microgreens and small batch vegetables.

In January 2019, Chef Zach stepped out of the kitchen life to focus his attention on the Farm, wanting to further educate himself with local agriculture, understanding the why’s and how’s of growing and maintaining self-sustainability.

He said the zest and utilization of local farmers, fisherman and ranchers is making an impact on the local economy and community and helping Maui become more self-sustainable one step at a time.

Currently, Chef Zach is Hua Momona Farms Executive Chef & Vice President of Experiences. He curates multi-course farm to table experiences ranging anywhere from 5-12 course tasting menus.