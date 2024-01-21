Large swell to peak today at 30 feet

A High Surf Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for the north and west facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and Molokaʻi, and the north facing shores of Maui and west facing shores of Hawaiʻi Island.

The National Weather Service says a large west-northwest swell building down the island chain will peak today, then slowly ease tonight through Monday.

The forecast calls for surf of 20 to 30 feet along north and west facing shores of Niʻihau and Kauaʻi. Surf will be 20 to 26 feet along north facing shores of Oʻahu, Molokaʻi and Maui. The west facing shores of Oʻahu and Molokaʻi will see surf of 15 to 20 feet.

The NWS reports powerful longshore and rip currents will be present at most beaches. As a precaution, the public is advised to stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts.

