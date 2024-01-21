Maui Surf Forecast for January 22, 2024

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 20-25 14-18 10-15 8-12 West Facing 4-6 5-7 3-5 3-5 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds South winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 05:32 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 01:38 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:02 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 11:39 AM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of large west to west-northwest (280-310 deg) swells will persist through the week. The first and largest peaked over the local waters early this afternoon. Recent swell observations at the nearshore CDIP buoys started to slowly come down, but are not quite dropping as quickly as predicted. Therefore, will extend the High Surf Warning for most north and west facing shores (and High Surf Advisory for west facing shores of Lanai) through tonight. The warnings will likely ease to advisory levels for exposed beaches by Monday morning, but will near warning levels once again as the next swell arrives Tuesday. The westerly component will allow some wrap into southern exposures and, combined with increasing south-southwest winds, support elevated surf for south facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.