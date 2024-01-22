Maui News
Gov. Green to deliver second State of the State address today
A
A
A
Governor Josh Green, M.D., will deliver his second State of the State address today at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol at 10 a.m.
The address will be delivered before a joint session of the Hawaiʻi State Legislature in the House Chamber.
The address will be covered live on the Governor’s Facebook page via ʻŌlelo TV.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments