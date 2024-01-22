Gov. Green to deliver second State of the State address today

Gov. Josh Green delivered his first State of the State address one year ago. (Jan. 23, 2023) FILE PC: Gov. Josh Green

Governor Josh Green, M.D., will deliver his second State of the State address today at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol at 10 a.m.

The address will be delivered before a joint session of the Hawaiʻi State Legislature in the House Chamber.

The address will be covered live on the Governor’s Facebook page via ʻŌlelo TV.