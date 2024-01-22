Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 23, 2024

January 22, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jack Reilly

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
8-12
12-16
12-16 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            clear. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
South winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 06:18 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:10 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 09:10 AM HST.




High 1.0 feet 12:37 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of large west to west-northwest (280-310 deg) swells is expected this week, which will keep exposed beaches under a High Surf Advisory through at least midweek. The first and largest west swell has peaked and will continue to slowly ease today. The next westerly pulse is expected to fill in tonight through Tuesday, then again Wednesday night through Thursday. The westerly component will allow some wrap into southern exposures and, combined with increasing south- southwest winds, support increasing surf for south facing shores. In addition to the dominant westerly swells, a small northerly swell has filled in overnight and will peak today before moving out tonight. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments