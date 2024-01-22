Maui Surf Forecast for January 23, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 8-12 12-16 12-16 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

clear. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds South winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:18 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:10 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:10 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 12:37 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of large west to west-northwest (280-310 deg) swells is expected this week, which will keep exposed beaches under a High Surf Advisory through at least midweek. The first and largest west swell has peaked and will continue to slowly ease today. The next westerly pulse is expected to fill in tonight through Tuesday, then again Wednesday night through Thursday. The westerly component will allow some wrap into southern exposures and, combined with increasing south- southwest winds, support increasing surf for south facing shores. In addition to the dominant westerly swells, a small northerly swell has filled in overnight and will peak today before moving out tonight.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.