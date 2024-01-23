House to hold informational briefing on the Maui Wildfire Exposure Study
The House Committee on Health and Homelessness will hold an informational briefing on Wednesday to discuss the Maui Wildfire Exposure Study.
The study is a collaborative effort between the University of Hawai‘i Economic Research Organization, the College of Social Sciences, the John A. Burns School of Medicine, UH Cancer Center and community-based organizations.
The hearing will take place at 9 a.m. on Jan. 24, at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, Conference Room 329. The briefing will be available for viewing in a live stream on YouTube here.
Among those participating in the meeting include:
- House Committee on Health and Homelessness Chair Della Au Belatti
- Dr. Ruben Juarez, HMSA Endowed Professor, UHERO and Economics Department
- Dr. Alika Maunakea, Professor, John A. Burns School of Medicine, UH-Mānoa
- Dr. Carl S. Bonham, Executive Director, UHERO
- Veronica Mendoza Jachowski, Executive Director and/or Genesis Gil, Director of Latino Community Organizing, Roots Reborn
- Nikima Glatt, Medical Director
- Noelani Ahia, Maui Medic Healers Hui
- Kyle Ellison, Executive Director, Mālama Kula
- Dayna Moore, Hawaiʻi Health C.A.R.E.S. Hui & Alliance
More information about the Maui Wildfire Exposure Study can be found online.