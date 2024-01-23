House to hold informational briefing on the Maui Wildfire Exposure Study

Monitoring Health and Wellness for Stronger Recovery A University of Hawaii and Community Partnership to Assess and Enhance Health and Well-being in the Wake of the Maui Wildfires

The House Committee on Health and Homelessness will hold an informational briefing on Wednesday to discuss the Maui Wildfire Exposure Study.

The study is a collaborative effort between the University of Hawai‘i Economic Research Organization, the College of Social Sciences, the John A. Burns School of Medicine, UH Cancer Center and community-based organizations.

The hearing will take place at 9 a.m. on Jan. 24, at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, Conference Room 329. The briefing will be available for viewing in a live stream on YouTube here.

Among those participating in the meeting include:

House Committee on Health and Homelessness Chair Della Au Belatti

Dr. Ruben Juarez, HMSA Endowed Professor, UHERO and Economics Department

Dr. Alika Maunakea, Professor, John A. Burns School of Medicine, UH-Mānoa

Dr. Carl S. Bonham, Executive Director, UHERO

Veronica Mendoza Jachowski, Executive Director and/or Genesis Gil, Director of Latino Community Organizing, Roots Reborn

Nikima Glatt, Medical Director

Noelani Ahia, Maui Medic Healers Hui

Kyle Ellison, Executive Director, Mālama Kula

Dayna Moore, Hawaiʻi Health C.A.R.E.S. Hui & Alliance

More information about the Maui Wildfire Exposure Study can be found online.