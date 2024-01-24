Maui News
Hundreds of customers without power in Kahului
(Update: 2 p.m., Jan. 24, 2024)
A total of 500 customers remain without power in Kahului. Hawaiian Electric reported an initial outage of 168 customers at 12:20 p.m., but later identified additional customers without power. First responders are investigating the outage.
