Hundreds of customers without power in Kahului

January 24, 2024, 2:10 PM HST
(Update: 2 p.m., Jan. 24, 2024)

A total of 500 customers remain without power in Kahului. Hawaiian Electric reported an initial outage of 168 customers at 12:20 p.m., but later identified additional customers without power. First responders are investigating the outage.

