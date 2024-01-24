Maui Surf Forecast for January 25, 2024
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|9-12
|9-12
|10-14
|8-12
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy
until 12 AM, then mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds around 10 mph.
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Medium period WNW (290-310) swell peaks late this afternoon into this evening then subsides through Thursday. Surf will remain elevated near the High Surf Advisory (HSA) threshold during this time and the HSA for north and west facing shores in good shape with no changes needed. Susceptible portions of the Big Island experiencing minor overwash of low-lying roads and beach inundation should see impacts ease as the evening progresses. A large medium to borderline long period NW (300-310) swell arrives early next week resulting in similar coastal inundation hazards. A combination of chop and short period fresh swell is impacting south- facing zones due to elevated southerly winds.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com