Maui Surf Forecast for January 25, 2024

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 9-12 9-12 10-14 8-12 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy

until 12 AM, then mostly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 07:38 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 03:07 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southwest winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 09:42 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:58 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Medium period WNW (290-310) swell peaks late this afternoon into this evening then subsides through Thursday. Surf will remain elevated near the High Surf Advisory (HSA) threshold during this time and the HSA for north and west facing shores in good shape with no changes needed. Susceptible portions of the Big Island experiencing minor overwash of low-lying roads and beach inundation should see impacts ease as the evening progresses. A large medium to borderline long period NW (300-310) swell arrives early next week resulting in similar coastal inundation hazards. A combination of chop and short period fresh swell is impacting south- facing zones due to elevated southerly winds.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.