MEO Lāna‘i seeking driver and person to handle surplus food distribution

Maui Economic Opportunity of Lānaʻi provided transportation for the Kula Makaʻi no nā ʻŌpio o Lānaʻi, the Police Academy for the Youth of Lānaʻi, in June 2022. The buses took 10 youth and one adult director to the Manele Small Boat Harbor for the ferry to Maui and picked them up when they returned on the last ferry. MEO Lānaʻi is looking for an on-call driver. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

Maui Economic Opportunity Lāna‘i needs an on-call bus driver and someone to help distribute and deliver the monthly food surplus to residents in need to reduce the workload on the short-staffed branch.

The Passenger Assistance Technician position does not require a Commercial Driver’s License and pays $24 an hour. The position offers a minimum of one day a week of work with hours increasing to as much as 30 hours a week to cover vacations and illnesses.

The driver transports ambulatory and non-ambulatory riders from their residence to their destinations, which involves assisting riders in and out of their wheelchairs and with their packages and other items weighing up to 25 pounds.

On Lāna‘i, MEO operates the county’s Human Services Transportation, which provides rides from home to medical appointments, dialysis, employment, shopping and other activities for youth and kupuna. The service is offered at no charge to riders.

The Surplus Food Service Specialist position involves working one day a month for about five hours to help distribute and deliver surplus food.

The Maui Food Bank ships federal surplus food to Lāna‘i, which MEO distributes to the community usually on the third Thursday of the month. The timing of the shipment is dependent on the weather and the barge; this month’s shipment arrived on Saturday.

The position pays $17 an hour and involves receiving, organizing and distributing the surplus food; verifying client eligibility; and collecting client demographics for reporting purposes.

Other requirements include being able to handle/move items up to 100 pounds; interact and relate to children, families and persons with disabilities; and follow U.S. Department of Agriculture Commodity Supplemental Food Program rules.

Candidates interested in applying for the positions can contact MEO Lāna‘i Branch Manager Rose Ancheta by phone at 808-565-6665 or email [email protected] or MEO Human Resources in Wailuku by phone at 808-243-4310 or email at [email protected].