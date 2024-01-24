Staffing shortage results in delay of management plan for Maui north shore parcels

Wawau Point, Maui. PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation is delaying the start of management planning for county-acquired land on Maui’s north shore. County officials say the delay is due to a staffing shortage.

The department had anticipated beginning the area’s management plan in early 2024 with the help of a consultant; however, due to unexpected staffing changes over the last month, the project start date will be postponed to later this year.

At the end of 2022, the county accepted dedication of seven parcels, or 51.33 acres, from A&B Properties. The dedication includes 23 acres of shoreline that has long been used for public recreation, including Wawau Point and the sand dunes west of H.A. Baldwin Beach Park

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Parks Department closed the gate at the end of Kealakai Place amid safety concerns tied to illegal camping and fires. While the gate prevents vehicular access to Wawau Point, the public can still access the area on foot.

“Community input will be an important part of developing the management plan, and the department will offer opportunities for the public to get involved when the project begins,” according to a County news release.

The management plan will address operational issues, such as access, parking and public safety, as well as environmental restoration and community partnerships for stewarding resources. Townscape Inc. Environmental & Community Planning has been selected as county consultant for the management plan.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

More information on the upcoming management plan and dune restoration plan can be found on the Parks Planning website at www.mauicounty.gov/2326/Parks-Planning.