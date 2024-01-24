Top 20 things to Do on Maui, Jan. 25-Feb. 3: Kīhei Fridays, Brett Young, Nashville songwriters, Pato Banton, Brother Noland

This week on Maui, there are concerts by Nashville songwriters and Grammy-nominated reggae singer Pato Banton, as well as Will Evans, Brother Noland in a Slack Key Show, and the Kīhei Fridays event.

Coming Soon: A concert by country singer Brett Young.

Check out Maui Now’s Top 20 list below. For a comprehensive list of upcoming events, concerts, shows, entertainment, community activities, for this week and beyond, click here.

No. 1 – Nashville songwriters perform on Maui (Jan. 26, Kula)

Three Nashville songwriters perform at a dinner show at Maui Ocean Farm & Distillery at 4051 Ōmaʻopio Road Friday. The event takes place with cocktails and dinner at 5 to 7 p.m. and music from 7 to 9 p.m.

Ocean Life Entertainment presents Dave Kennedy, Channing Wilson, and Rob Snyder. Wilson has written songs for Luke Combs, Steve Earle, Billy Joe Shaver, and Robert Earl Keen. Snyder has had songs recorded by Luke Combs, including She Got The Best of Me, as well as songs Six Feet Apart, and Dear Today. Kennedy co-hosts and performs on Southern Rounds, a bi-weekly virtual songwriters-in-the-round where you hear the stories behind Country Music’s biggest hits performed by the songwriters who wrote them.

For more information, go to Maui Ocean Farm & Distillery.

No. 2 – Kīhei Fridays this Friday (Jan. 26, Kīhei)

Kīhei Fridays, the largest public block party on Maui, takes place at the parking lot of Azeka Place Shopping Center Mauka this Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. The party includes music, hula, a Classic Car exhibition, and a Keiki Zone with balloon twisting animals, a Photo Booth, face painting, and a number of food trucks and gift vendors. Special guest entertainers include Neto and Barbara.

No. 3 – Lambsbread with Pato Banton perform (Jan. 27, Kīhei)

Grammy nominated reggae performer Pato Banton performs with Lambsbread and special guest Lone Angeles at the South Maui Gardens at 35 Auhana Road on Saturday at 5 p.m. Doors open at 4:20 p.m. Pato from Southern California is known for his positivity and will be lighting up the evening with his six-piece band. Guest performer Lone Angeles has smooth soulful vocals and a passion for love and friendship.

For more information including tickets, go to Banton and Lambsbread.

No. 4 – Jazz Maui presents The Godinez Family (Jan. 28, Lahaina)

Filipe, Astaire, and Sal Godinez

Jazz family trio The Godinez Family perform at Maui Ku’ia Chocolate Factory at 78 Ulupono Street Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. The trio features Latin and Brazilian jazz with Felipe on bass, Sal on piano, and Astaire on congas and vocals. Joining them is Duke Gadd on drums and Mike French on guitarr.

Sal Godinex has play with popular entertainers, including Benoit Jazz Works, Amy Hānaiali’i Gilliom, Willie K, and Melvin Lee. Estaire Godinez performed as a background singer with Prince’s New Power Generation and with George Benson.

Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate, through its Chocolate Laulima program, supports local nonprofit organizations such as Arts Education for Children Group/Jazz Maui. Proceeds from concert ticket sales benefit Jazz Maui’s music education programs, including workshops by professionals at Maui schools.

For more information including admission, go to jazzmaui.org

No. 5 – Musical “Daddy Long Legs” receives high praise (Jan. 19-Feb. 4, Kīhei)

Amber Seelig and Keegan Otterson star in the popular musical Daddy Long Legs at ProArts Maui.

The award-winning musical love story “Daddy Long Legs,” highly praised by audiences on Maui, continues at the ProArts Maui Theater through Feb. 4. “It was just a beautiful warm experience,” said retired theatrical teacher Sally Sefton. Maui resident Nadine Newlight said, “I’m coming back again.”

The musical, with songs written by Paul Gordon, and the book by John Caird, received an Ovation Award and has been produced in quite a number of countries. The story is based on a 1912 novel about orphan Jerusha Abbott who receives funds to attend a college, provided she send a letter a month to her benefactor about her progress.

The ProArts production stars Amber Seelig and Keegan Otterson and is directed by Ally Shore with musical direction by John Rowehl. Rowehl was musical director for the popular musical Cages and Wings performed last year by the Maui Academy of Performing Arts. For more information including tickets, go to ProArts Maui. Free tickets are available to wildfire survivors by calling 808-463-6550.

No. 6 – Multi-talented Tavana at Mulligans (Jan. 26, Wailea)

Tavana

The multi-talented Havana performs at Mulligans On The Blue Friday from 6:30 to 9 p.m.. Tavana from Oahu uses his feet to lay down a variety of grooves while simultaneously playing guitar, banjo, lap steel, or ʻukulele and singing soulful, island-inspired rock and blues. He’s been the supporting act for Alabama Shakes, Shakey Graves, Xavier Rudd, Jenny Lewis, and Julian Marley and also performed with Eddie Vedder from Pearl Jam, Jack Johnson, Henry Kapono, John Cruz and Leon Mobley. For more information including tickets, go to Mulligans.

No. 7 – Grammy winner George Kahumoku performs in South Maui (Jan. 26, Wailea)

George Kahumoku

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku performs a complimentary concert Ke Kai Hone O Wailea — The Sweet Music Of Wailea at The Shops at Wailea Jan. 26 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Kahumoku, a slack key master, is also a multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner. Joining him will be special guests Sonny Lim and Kevin Brown. His Slack Key Show has been taking place for 20 years, featuring among the best entertainers in traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music.

No. 8 – Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos (Jan. 26, Māʻalaea)

Bre Podgorski and Jake Carter provide live entertainment with dueling pianos.

An all request singalong event with dueling pianos takes place at da Playground Maui on Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Bring your favorite music.

Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos features artists former Red Piano performer Jake Carter and American Idol performer Bre Podgorski. She’s performed on stages in Barcelona, Spain to Los Angeles. She has worked as a country artist.

This dueling act combines music and humor as well as an electrifying, interactive performance. 21 and up. Free parking after 5 p.m. with local ID. For more information, go to da Playground Maui.

No. 9 – Will Evans with Pat Simmons Jr. perform (Jan. 25, Māʻalaea)

Singer-songwriter Will Evans with Pat Simmons Jr. performs a fusion of folk, rock and acoustic vibes at da Playground Maui on Thursday at 8 p.m. Evans music has hard driving, lyrical western influences, including his song Barefoot Truth on the Sugarshack Music Channel with 451 subscribers.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Age 21 and over. Parking is free after 5 p.m. with local ID. For more information including reserve free admission, go to da Playground.

No. 10 – Free Jazz and Blues Festival (Jan.. 28, Kula)

Levi Huffman

A free Jazz and Blues Day takes place at Maui Ocean Organic Farm & Distillery Sunday featuring a number of performers, including flautist and guitarist Levi Huffman from 2 to 4 p.m. Also entertaining is the duo Tempa & Naor from 5 to 7 p.m. For more information, go to Maui Ocean Organic at 4051 Ōmaʻopio Road.

No. 11 – Popular John Cruz performs at ProArts Maui (Jan. 31, Kīhei)

Award-winning John Cruz performs at the ProArts Maui Wednesday at 7 p.m. Cruz is a multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner and a contributor to the Grammy award-winning album Slack Key Guitar, Vol. 2. More than 1 million listeners stream Cruz’s recordings each year, including his popular song Island Style. He participated in Playing For Change’s All Along the Watchtower video, with more than 12 million views. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com

No. 12 – Kīhei Caffe Comedy presents (Jan. 27, Kihei)

The Kīhei Caffe Comedy Club opens this week with several comedians at the Maui Coast Hotel Saturday at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

“It’s going to be a good show. They’re all good comedians,” said Eric Hofer, who has been a comedian for more than 30 years and operated a comedy club called the Comedy Connection in Providence, Rhode Island.

Some of the comedians include Corkey Gardner, who has been performing at clubs in Hawaiʻi, as well as Brian Michaels, Luke Shoup, and Shane Nelson. For more information including tickets, go to Kīhei Caffe Comedy.

No. 13 – Blackburn, Pescaia perform at Hawaiian Music Series (Jan. 25, Wailuku)

Kaulike Pescaia, left, and Ikaika Blackburn perform at the Bailey House Museum Thursday.

The first of this year’s Hawaiian Music Series presents Maui musicians Ikaika Blackburn and Kaulike Pescaia at Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House Museum Thursday at 6 p.m. Admission is free, thanks to the Lahaina Restoration Foundation with support from Maui County and Maui Historical Society.

Blackburn, a falsetto vocalist, is a renown Maui musician and skilled ‘ukulele player. He’s a member of the Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning Hawaiian music group, Nā Hoa. In 2013, Blackburn launched his inaugural solo album, “Maliu.” His song Mauna Kahalawai has received 36,000 views.

Pescaia has won Male Vocalist and the Overall Grand Prize at the Brown Bags to Stardom Statewide Finals. His debut CD is “Ku’u Huaka’i.”

No. 14 – Japanese ties in Hawaiʻi inspire ravaged Japan town (Jan. 28, Wailuku)

A screening film Bon-Uta, documenting how Japan ties in Hawaii helped to inspire some Japan people after a series of catastrophes, takes place at the McCoy Studio Theatre Sunday at 3 p.m and a second show at 6:30 pm. Admission is free but requires registration online at MauiArts.org.

The film tells the story of evacuees from the town Futabata in Fukushima prefecture who were scattered to various places in Japan after losing their homes following an earthquake, tsunami , and nuclear-power plant accident.

The people of Futaba fight to save generations-old tradition of their Bon-Uta festival in the wake of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear disaster.

The film shines a light on how Japan immigrants who came to Hawaii have preserved the history of Fukushima through song and music. The screening will be followed by traditional Japanese drumming by Maui Taiko in the McCoy Courtyard.

Groups helping to organize the event include the University of Hawai‘i Center for Oral History, the Lahaina Restoration Foundation, and the Maui Historical Society.

The MACC will be a collecting donations for the Maui Food Bank the day of the event. Patrons are requested to bring needed items for those impacted by the wildfires. Donation bins will be located near the MACC’s main entry gates.

No. 15 – Joel Katz performs at Kula Lodge (Jan. 25, Kula)

Joel Katz performs at the Kula Lodge & Restaurant Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Katz, who teaches music at the University of Hawaii-Maui, plays the steel guitar, a traditional Hawaiian instrument developed in the 1880s that has become part of western music. He’s recorded several albums, including Steel Paradise featuring country and progressive country music and original songs by Greg Dipiazza. For more information, go to Kula Lodge or call 808-878-1535.

No. 16 – Brother Noland is guest at Slack Key Show (Jan 31, Nāpili)

Brother Noland

Hawaiian music legend Brother Noland performs at the Slack Key Show – Masters of Hawaiian Music at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Slack Key guitarist Shem Kahawai hosts Brother Noland known for his innovative slack key style and charismatic story-telling. He’s considered the father of Jawaiian music. For more information including tickets, go to Slack Key Show.

No. 17 – Tiare LaRage’s Drag Ball (Jan. 28, Māʻalaea)

Tiare LaRage’s Drag Ball takes place at da Playground Maui Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. It’s LaRage’s birthday bash. Dazzle in your finest attire to make a statement for a night of glamor and excitement. Doors open at 7 p.m. Age 21 and over. Parking is free after 5 p.m. with local ID. For more information including reserve free admission, go to da Playground.

No. 18 – Surfing Goat Dairy Tours (Tuesday-Saturday, Kula)

Surfing Goat Dairy at 3651 Ōmaʻopio Road offers tours of their operation Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It includes a tour of goat milking, the making of goat cheese, and the feeding of goat kids at lunch time during the kidding seasons from December through March. It’s an opportunity for children to snuggle, hug and play with young goats. For more information, go to Surfing Goat or call 808-878-2870.

No. 19 – Maui Ocean Center features largest saltwater aquarium in Hawaii (Daily, Māʻalaea)

The Maui Ocean Center featuring the largest saltwater aquarium in the state is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Center also features a turtle lagoon, living reef, a Humpbacks of Hawaii, and Hawaiians at sea, including how native Hawaiians sailed across the Pacific Ocean using the stars to guide them. They’re also an exhibit about the restoration of Kaho’olawe island. For more information including admission. go to the Ocean Center.

Coming Soon:

No. 20 – Country singer Brett Young (Feb. 4, Kahului)

Brett Young. Courtesy.

Multi-platinum country singer Brett Young performs at the A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion on Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Young has been highly successful in developing his Calivile style of West Coast meets Southern sound with hits, such as In Case You Didn’t Know, Mercy, Sleep Without You, and Like I Loved You — all contributing to billions of global streams and an ASCAP’s 2018 Country Songwriter – Artist of the Year. For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org.

Editor’s Note: Send inquiries or event listings with attached photographs about Maui Entertainment, Arts and Community events to [email protected]. To add events directly to the Maui now events Calendar, click here.