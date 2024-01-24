Update on grounded vessels off Maui: boats stabilized and pollution removal complete

An 85 foot vessel grounded at Sugar Beach (left). PC: Aoki Entertainment (1.9.24); The Sailing Vessel ALTEGO II ran aground near Lahaina, Maui on Jan. 8, 2024. (right) PC: US Coast Guard District 14

The Coast Guard has concluded its response to two separate vessel grounding incidents off Maui, involving the Altego II in Lahaina on Jan. 8, and the Chaparral at Sugar Beach on Jan. 9, 2024.

Both vessels have been stabilized and pollution removal operations have concluded, according to the USCG.

The 52-foot Slovakian sailing vessel Altego II ran aground near the entrance to Lahaina Harbor, with eight people on board. All individuals were safely rescued by good Samaritans. The vessel sustained hull damage and began leaking fuel.

The vessel owner was able to remove approximately 75 gallons of fuel prior to relinquishing pollution removal actions to the Coast Guard, according to agency reports. The Coast Guard Federal On-Scene Coordinator worked with the vessel owner and a contracted spill response organization to mitigate the remaining fuel.

Sorbents were deployed to collect spilled fuel, and patches were applied to the hull. Despite challenges posed by inclement weather, pollution removal operations have been successfully completed, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard contracted organization removed approximately 65 gallons of oily water waste. The Hawaiʻi Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation has since been notified that the federal response is complete. DOBOR is in contact with the owner regarding salvage plans.

The 85-foot motor vessel Chaparral ran aground on Sugar Beach, in South Maui the following day. No one was on board at the time. According to the Coast Guard, the vessel sustained a hull breach, resulting in a discharge of oil.

The Coast Guard FOSC issued an administrative order to the vessel owner to take action to remove pollutants. The owner was unable to do so, and a Notice of Federal Assumption was issued. More than 6,800 gallons of oily waste and 14 – 55-gallon drums of soiled sorbents were removed. With the pollution removal operations concluded, the Coast Guard has transferred control of the vessel to DOBOR.