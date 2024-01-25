Maui News

Air travelers in Hawaiʻi advised of potential flight delays due to military exercise

January 25, 2024, 2:04 PM HST
* Updated January 25, 2:32 PM
The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation advises air travelers of potential flight delays due to the Sentry Aloha fighter exercise that is being hosted by the Hawai‘i Air National Guard through the end of January.

During the exercise, the Federal Aviation Administration may implement ground stops due to the increased military aircraft activity, which could impact travel schedules for flights at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA), Kahului Airport (OGG), and potentially Lῑhuʻe Airport (LIH).

Passengers are advised to check with their airline for information specific to their flight.

