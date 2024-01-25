Cold front to slow and dissipate across Maui County with gusty showers, period of rain

Enhanced radar imagery. PC: NOAA/NWS (1.25.24)

Gusty showers, some briefly heavy at times are expected on Maui as clouds and showers associated with a front push through the islands today. The wet weather will impact Oʻahu this morning, spreading to Maui County today, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters with the NWS say the cold front will slow and dissipate across Maui County later today.

The NWS reports the winds will ease today to light southwest to west winds as the front stalls, weakens and then dissipates near Maui County.

A general drying trend is expected behind the front and as lingering moisture diminishes today through the weekend.

According to the NWS, southwest winds will strengthen Saturday into Monday as another front approaches the state. “This next front may bring a modest increase in showers from late Monday through Wednesday, potentially followed by a period of trade winds,” according to the NWS.

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. Friday for the north and west facing shores of Niʻihau Kauaʻi Oʻahu and Molokaʻi, the north facing shores of Maui, and the west facing shores of Lānaʻi and the Big Island.

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for Big Island Summits.

On the water, a Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Friday for Kauaʻi northwest, windward and leeward waters, the Kauaʻi Channel, Oʻahu windward waters, the Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County windward waters.