Voluntary recall alert for certain Robitussin Honey cough syrups

Robitussin Honey CF Max recall. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Health

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Food and Drug Branch is alerting residents to a voluntary recall by Haleon, manufacturer of Robitussin cough syrups. Specifically, eight lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult cough syrup products are being recalled due to microbial contamination. The recalled products were distributed nationally, including retail stores and pharmacies here in Hawai‘i.

Immunocompromised individuals who use the affected product could potentially develop severe or life-threatening adverse effects, such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection. Life-threatening infections are not likely to occur with non-immunocompromised individuals, however, the occurrence of an infection may necessitate medical intervention.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using the product. To date, there have been no reports of adverse events attributed to the recalled products.

The DOH Food and Drug Branch advises consumers to check the Lot Number and Expiration Date to determine if they possess the recalled product, stop consumption immediately, and safely dispose of the product or return it to place of purchase for a refund.

For more information, customers may contact Haleon Customer Relations at 1-800-245-1040 (3 a.m. to 1 p.m. HST, Monday through Friday) or by email at [email protected].

Product descriptions and relevant information are listed below: