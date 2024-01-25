Four Seasons Resort Maui announces return of START 2024: A Student Artist Immersion

Artists Showcase at Four Seasons Resort Maui will provide exposure for talented Maui youth.

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea announced the return of its annual 2024 START student mentorship program, now accepting submissions from aspiring young local artists.

START: A Student Artist Immersion, will connect two talented high school students to some of the island’s top artists, provide a platform to show art at the Resort’s acclaimed Artists Showcase, teach them about the business of art, and supply a $3,000 scholarship to continue their development after graduation. The Resort is taking submissions from Maui-based high school juniors and seniors, now through March 1, 2024. Two recipients will be notified on March 11, 2024.

Developed in collaboration with Four Seasons Resort Maui Art Consultant and Hawaiՙi Contemporary Executive Director, Rosina Potter, the START immersion includes:

A weekly spot in the Artists Showcase for three weeks in spring of 2024 (dates determined based on students’ schedule), in which the student will show their works side-by-side the island’s most notable artists at the luxury Resort.

A professional artist mentor paired with the mentee based on complementary style or medium to help guide them through the program.

A one-on-one lunch at Ferraro’s at Four Seasons Resort Maui or artist studio visit, if applicable, with mentor artist.

Mentorship session with Rosina Potter.

A $3,000 scholarship to apply to continuing their education in the arts.

“Investing in the future of Maui’s young artists through the START program sends a powerful message about the value of the arts, as students begin to explore their upcoming careers,” says Hawaiʻi Contemporary Executive Director, Rosina Potter. “Previous recipients have credited START with inspiring them to choose art majors, found gallery representation, and generally committed more fully to exploring their creative futures. It’s rewarding to watch them grow and witness their success.”

To apply, students should email the following to [email protected] by March 1, 2024:

Images (.jpg or .pdf) of five completed works in any medium.

Brief artist statement for each piece in the email.

Brief essay (less than 500 words) describing the student’s interest in pursuing the arts after high school.

Spring evening and weekend availability to show at the Resort.

“Through the START program, I got to learn so much more about the career lifestyle of an artist,” says 2023 START recipient Aliyah Englert, who is now a freshman majoring in Graphic Arts at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego. “I really enjoyed learning art techniques from my mentor and getting to work at their studios. Being able to display and sell my art made me feel more confident in my art and my future.”