Maui Business

HIS partnership combines corporate travel with regenerative tourism

January 25, 2024, 10:00 AM HST
Mud balls called “Genki Balls” are used to digest sludge in the Ala Tai Canal and were created in a “Mālama Hawaiʻi” related event. PC: HIS Hawaii

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (“HIS”), and HIS Hawaiʻi, entered into a yearlong strategic partnership with the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority and Meet Hawai‘i to promote regenerative tourism for corporations traveling to the state, the company announced on Tuesday.

Under terms of the partnership, HIS Hawaiʻi and HIS have started providing services targeting our corporate clients to promote Hawaiʻi as a premier destination for corporate meetings, conventions and incentive travel.

“We will work with HIS and expand our engagements in the Japanese market with the “Mālama Hawaiʻi” program and new products/services,” said Andrew Koh, Asia/Oceania Executive Director of Meet Hawai‘i.

Also launching are the services for “HIS New Way of Incentive Travel,” which aim to vitalize local related businesses and economy as well as to contribute to the local communities through regenerative tourism. So far, the company has received more than 5,000 participants in their “Mālama Hawaiʻi” related events.

There are 17 volunteer opportunities on the island of Maui that exist as part of the Mālama Hawaiʻi Program, according to the HTA website.

