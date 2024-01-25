Project Graduation funds available for high schools, meeting Tuesday

Attendees from the Baldwin High School Project Graduation celebration pose for a photo after commencement in May 2022. A Project Graduation meeting for this year’s school organizers is set for Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

A Project Graduation 2024 informational meeting will be held virtually at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 30, for interested Maui County public and private high schools.

Maui County has allotted more than $40,000 for the program aimed at promoting alcohol- and drug-free graduation celebrations after commencement. Maui Economic Opportunity is administering the program.

The Zoom meeting link is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84416942100?pwd=s8dK1dSFaKBRHG9CVFaeP9FqTr7Heg.1.

Public or private high school groups intending to apply for these funds are encouraged to attend this informational meeting.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 808-242-4342.