Maui News

Project Graduation funds available for high schools, meeting Tuesday

January 25, 2024, 4:40 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Attendees from the Baldwin High School Project Graduation celebration pose for a photo after commencement in May 2022. A Project Graduation meeting for this year’s school organizers is set for Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

A Project Graduation 2024 informational meeting will be held virtually at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 30, for interested Maui County public and private high schools.

Maui County has allotted more than $40,000 for the program aimed at promoting alcohol- and drug-free graduation celebrations after commencement. Maui Economic Opportunity is administering the program. 

The Zoom meeting link is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84416942100?pwd=s8dK1dSFaKBRHG9CVFaeP9FqTr7Heg.1.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Public or private high school groups intending to apply for these funds are encouraged to attend this informational meeting. 

For more information, email [email protected] or call 808-242-4342.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments