Project Graduation funds available for high schools, meeting Tuesday
A Project Graduation 2024 informational meeting will be held virtually at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 30, for interested Maui County public and private high schools.
Maui County has allotted more than $40,000 for the program aimed at promoting alcohol- and drug-free graduation celebrations after commencement. Maui Economic Opportunity is administering the program.
The Zoom meeting link is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84416942100?pwd=s8dK1dSFaKBRHG9CVFaeP9FqTr7Heg.1.
Public or private high school groups intending to apply for these funds are encouraged to attend this informational meeting.
For more information, email [email protected] or call 808-242-4342.