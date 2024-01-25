Three Goodfellow Bros employees recognized for heroic action

Goodfellow Bros. employees are honored for their heroic actions. PC: County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety

The Maui Fire Department recognized three Goodfellow Bros. employees for their role in saving the life of a co-worker injured in an accident on a Kīhei job site in October 2022.

Mike Cardoza, LeRoy Gandall and Keoni Andrade were presented with the Fire Department’s Kahuola (Protector of Life) Award by Maui Fire Chief Brad Ventura in a ceremony attended by their co-workers and members of the Maui County Fire Commission.

“When a co-worker’s vehicle flipped after accidentally entering a ditch, trapping and partially severing his arm, Cardoza, Gandall and Andrade sprang into action,” Maui fire officials said. “They were able to swiftly right the vehicle, freeing their co-worker’s arm. They then removed him from the vehicle and applied a tourniquet while awaiting the arrival of fire and Emergency Medical Service personnel.”

“Their swift actions to right the vehicle and render aid likely prevented the death of their co-worker,” fire department officials said.

